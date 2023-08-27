NFL Dolphins receiver Davis out of hospital after game-ending hit

Miami (AFP) – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from the hospital on Sunday after being stretchered off the field following what proved to be an NFL game-ending hit at Jacksonville.

Miami Dolphins receiver Daewood Davis is examined by medical staff after an injury on Saturday that brought an early halt to an NFL pre-season game at Jacksonville

Advertising Read more

Davis was set to travel back to Miami on Sunday with Dolphins personnel after the scary blow, which prompted a halt to the pre-season NFL contest with 8:32 remaining and Jacksonville ahead 31-18.

The 24-year-old rookie was struck by Jaguars defender Dequan Jackson when trying to grab a pass from James Blackman and lay motionless on the turf from several minutes.

Jackson was penalized for unnecessary roughness for the hit.

Players from both squads gathered around Davis for several minutes before he was taken off the field on a cart.

Coaches, officials and NFL players union representatives from the clubs met and the decision was taken to stop the exhibition contest at that point in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins announced that Davis was conscious and had movement in all extremities as he was taken to the Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for evaluation.

It was the second pre-season game this month to conclude early after an injury.

The New England Patriots' game last week against the Green Bay Packers was suspended with 10:29 remaining after an injury to rookie Isaiah Bolden.

In January, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized after a cardiac arrest following a hit in a regular-season game at Cincinnati.

Hamlin returned safely to action in a pre-season game against Indianapolis earlier this month.

© 2023 AFP