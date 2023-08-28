Budapest championships: Five things we learned on Day 9

World Athletics Championships 2023

It was silver for France in the mens 4x400m relay but for some French fans that warranted La Marseillaise. Just as well the Americans don't go round singing their national anthem for every medal - we'd have heard the Star Spangled Banner 29 times.

Eight days after falling and dropping the baton during the final leg of the 4x400m mixed relay, Femke Bol anchored the Netherlands 4x400m women's team to gold in the last event at the 2023 athletics world championships in Budapest.

Chanson d’amour

An old taunt beloved of football fans to berate lazy supporters goes: “You only sing when you’re winning”. No such admonishment for the French fans in Budapest. Since they weren’t going to hear the country’s national anthem played through the public address speakers for winning gold, they took it upon themselves to do a rendition for the French 4x400m relay team who came second behind the United States. Theirs was a lusty roar for the fantastic four of Ludy Vaillant, Gilles Biron, David Sombe and Téo Andant. While it was another day, another gold for the Americans, the French lads had just won the country’s first medal of the championships – in the penultimate event of the nine-day meeting. Result, non?

More Redemption

What a championships. Femke Bol was in tears at the end of Day 1 after falling and dropping the baton just metres from the line as she tried to take the Netherlands to the gold in the 4x400 mixed relay. On Day 6, she had gold in the 400m and she notched up her second gold in the last event of the meeting when she powered past the Jamaican Stacey Ann Williams to win the 4x400m relay. The men's team, which had just finished second from last in their final, bounded onto the track to hug their golden compatriots and share the happiness. The joys of going Dutch.

Nice touch

After events, loads of volunteers and staff poured onto the field at the National Athletics Centre to be thanked by Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics – the outfit that organizes this extravaganza. The official flag was handed over to organisers from Tokyo where the next world championships will be held in 2025.

Medal haul

Athletes from 46 countries won medals. United States topped the charts with 12 golds, eight silver and nine bronze. Canada was next with four gold and two silver. In the personal charts Noah Lyles was good for three golds while Faith Kipyegon, Femke Bol and the Spanish duo Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez also claimed two apiece.

Some like it hot

So at the end of it all, we’ve managed to veer away from David Bowie references to films. Or perhaps the supergroup made up of John and Andy Taylor from Duran Duran as well as singer Robert Palmer and the drummer Tony Thompson from Chic. Anyway, the winner of marathon Victor Kiplanagat managed to say the heat was no problem as it rose to 28 degrees Celsius towards the end of the 42.195km race. "But I felt comfortable because I prepared well for this weather," he beamed after pounding through the streets of Budapest for two hours, eight minutes and 53 seconds. "I always felt I had the power.” Cool response.

