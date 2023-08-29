Fulham sign Leicester defender Castagne

London (AFP) – Fulham announced the signing of Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester on Tuesday for a reported fee of around £15 million ($19 million).

The Premier League side confirmed the 27-year-old right-back has agreed a contract until 2027, with the option of a further 12 months.

Castagne, who has made 33 senior appearances for Belgium, spent three seasons at Leicester, who were relegated to the Championship in May.

"I feel very good," the former Atalanta player told FFCtv. "It's been a long transfer window, but finally I'm here, and I'm happy to be here.

"It's a big relief. I've talked to the manager and I just can't wait to start training and playing."

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said: "I'm excited to welcome Timothy Castagne to Fulham.

"He's a versatile and very talented defender with great experience in the Premier League and international competition for Belgium."

Castagne could make his Premier League debut for Fulham at the home of champions Manchester City on Saturday.

© 2023 AFP