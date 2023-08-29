Walking Rugby boosts game for Welsh seniors

Pontyclun (United Kingdom) (AFP) – As rugby players get older there is the dilemma of what to do next when the ageing or injured body can no longer withstand the weekend clatterings of a full contact game.

The teams line up at Pontyclun's Walking Rugby festival in June

Many simply retire, picking up a golf club or fishing rod while turning up on the sidelines to cheer on the first team and repairing to the bar for a pint. The social aspect of rugby never disappears.

Many older players are finding a way to keep playing, sometimes as veterans in the contact game but increasingly under the umbrella of Walking Rugby.

Such is the case at Pontyclun in south Wales where the club held a successful Walking Rugby festival in June.

A 'tackle' in Walking Rugby is made by a touch on the armpit or below © Sophie Lewis / AFP

"This is a fast growing sport supported by the WRU played by over 20 clubs in South Wales," the club declares on its website.

"The game is essentially touch rugby at walking pace! All the fun elements of the traditional game but without the pain!"

The no-contact aspect of the game means a 'tackle' is made by a touch on the armpit or below.

Played on one half of a pitch, participants must be walking at all times which makes it ideal for those who no longer have the pace of a young Shane Williams or the sidestep of Phil Bennett in his prime.

Athleticism is still allowed in Walking Rugby but no running © Sophie Lewis / AFP

Festivals have also provided players with the opportunity to play at such iconic Welsh grounds as the Gnoll in Neath, Newport's Rodney Parade and even the Principality Stadium itself.

Whether they will be gathering at Welsh club houses to cheer a triumphant Rugby World Cup remains to be seen.

Warren Gatland's team have had a poor year, a fifth-placed finish in the Six Nations followed by a raft of retirements and deepening concern over the financial health of the professional game in Wales.

The Welsh, however, have a decent record at World Cups, having reached the semi-finals in 1987, 2011 and again in 2019 when they lost to eventual champions South Africa.

In France, they open against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10 before taking on Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

Walking Rugby is ideal for older players of any gender, experience and ability © Sophie Lewis / AFP

A top-two finish in the pool could bring them a quarter-final against their old nemesis England, a match guaranteed not to be played at walking pace.

