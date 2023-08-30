Carse strikes on debut as England win New Zealand T20 opener

Chester-le-Street (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England Twenty20 international debutant Brydon Carse took three wickets on his Durham home ground to set up a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the series opener at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Early blow - England's Brydon Carse (2nd L) celebrates after bowling New Zealand's Finn Allen in the first T20 international at Chester-le-Street

The 28-year-old South Africa-born paceman, in for the injured John Turner, returned fine figures of 3-23 from his maximum four overs as New Zealand were held to a modest 139-9.

Left-arm quick Luke Wood also took three wickets, following an expensive first over of the match that cost 18 runs, on his way to 3-37.

Twenty20 world champions England made light of the chase, finishing on 143-3 with six overs to spare, as they went 1-0 up in a four-match series.

They lost dangerman Jonny Bairstow to just the second ball of their chase, when he edged New Zealand captain Tim Southee to slip, but otherwise England had few alarms.

Dawid Malan made 54 off 42 balls and Harry Brook an unbeaten 43 before Liam Livingstone ended the match in style by hooking Adam Milne high over deep square-leg.

Brook, a controversial omission from England's squad for the upcoming defence of their 50-over World Cup title in India, showed his class with three sixes in his 27-ball innings, including a soaring pull off Southee.

England, however, won this match in the field, with Glenn Phillips (41) and hard-hitting opener Finn Allen (21) the only New Zealand batsmen to pass 20.

New Zealand slumped to 49-4 before Phillips revived the innings only to hole out in the deep when well caught by Sam Curran off Wood.

After New Zealand lost the toss, Allen launched the innings with three sixes in the opening over from Wood -- a straight drive followed by two shots high over the legside.

But Wood, removed from the attack by Jos Buttler, returned to have Devon Conway (3) caught behind on the drive by the England captain and wicketkeeper to leave New Zealand 25-1 in the fourth over.

In the runs - England's Harry Brook hits out in the first T20 international against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street © Paul ELLIS / AFP

Carse then bowled the dangerous Allen (21) with a nip-backer as the batsman aimed legside. Wood then clean bowled Tim Seifert, also going for a big shot.

New batsman Mark Chapman hoisted leg-spinner Adil Rashid's first ball for six only to fall for 11, defensively pushing forward, when bowled by off-spinner Moeen Ali as New Zealand's collapse continued.

Rashid, Ali and their fellow spinner Livingstone all took one wicket apiece.

The series continues at Old Trafford on Friday.

