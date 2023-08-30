France's Danty a doubt for New Zealand Rugby World Cup opener

Paris (AFP) – France centre Jonathan Danty is a doubt to face New Zealand in next month's Rugby World Cup opener due to a hamstring injury, a source close to the player told AFP on Wednesday

Jonathan Danty (C) scored the fourth of his Test tries against Australia in the pre-World Cup warm-up at the Stade de France

La Rochelle's Danty, 30, will undergo further tests over the coming days before the hosts play the All Blacks on September 8.

He made the last of his 23 Test appearances on Sunday, scoring in the warm-up win over Australia, and has become a leading figure in Fabien Galthie's side.

Bulldozing midfielder Danty could be replaced in the starting lineup by Bordeaux-Begles' Yoram Moefana or Montpellier's Arthur Vincent.

Galthie's outfit are already without fly-half Romain Ntamack for the whole tournament due to a serious knee injury and tight-head prop Cyril Baille for at least their two opening games with a calf issue.

After playing New Zealand, Les Bleus face Uruguay, Namibia and Italy in Pool A.

