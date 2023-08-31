Champions League draw: PSG await fate as Spanish supremo Rubiales stays away

Champions League

European football's aristocracy gathered in Monaco on Thursday for the Champions League draw and their annual awards gala as the scandal engulfing Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales continued to eclipse the victory of Spain's victory in the final of the women's World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Marco Verratti were among the players who helped Paris Saint-Germain to the French title last season.

Rubiales, one of five vice presidents of the European game's governing body Uefa, would normally attend the showpiece event to sort out the 32 teams into eight groups and anoint the best performers.

But Fifa – the wolrd game's ruling body – suspended him for at least 90 days while it investigates his kiss with Spain player Jenni Hermoso after Spain had beaten England to claim the World Cup on 20 August.

Rubiales was expected to resign following a backlash in Spain and internationally. But he has dug in and claimed he is the victim of what he branded as false feminism.

Uefa has officially remained tight-lipped about Rubiales who earns 250,000 euros annually for his vice presidential duties.

In an interview on Wednesday with the French sports newspaper L'Equipe, Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin said that he would hold talks with Laura McAllister, the women's football committee deputy chairperson, to discuss protocol during award ceremonies.

"We've got to do more," Ceferin said. "It's very sad that this incident is scarring the Spanish team's triumph."

Uefa bosses will be at pains to project glitzy business as usual at the beachside convention centre during the draw for European football's most prestigious club competition.

Defending champions Manchester City will be in pot 1 for the eight seeded teams which include the French champions Paris Saint-Germain as well as Barcelona and Napoli.

Union FC Berlin and Antwerp – who are both making their debut in the tournament – are in pot 4 with the French outfit Lens, who came second in Ligue 1 and are making their return after 21 years.

Once the draw has been made, two Spaniards Aitana Bonmatí and Olga Carmona will vie for the 2022-23 women's player of the season in Europe. The other candidate is Australia forward Sam Kerr who plays for Chelsea.

Jorge Vilda, who led Spain to the world crown, is among the candidates for the coaching award in women’s soccer along with England boss Sarina Wiegman.

