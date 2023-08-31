Wozniacki stuns Kvitova to reach US Open third round

New York (AFP) – Caroline Wozniacki's fairytale return to Grand Slam tennis carried her into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday as the former world number one upset 11th seed Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

Wozniacki, who only returned to tennis in August after retiring following the Australian Open in 2020 to start a family, booked her place in the last 32 with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) victory over the Czech Republic's Kvitova.

"I mean, being out here in Arthur Ashe Stadium night session playing in front of a packed crowd, I mean, this couldn't be better," an elated Wozniacki said after her win.

"It's a dream come true. If you'd asked me three years ago I'd have said, 'I'll never be back here playing on this court.' But to be back and to beat to the world number 11 feels very, very special.

"It really means so much to me. I love New York. I love this court. I love everything about the city and playing here.

"As soon as I came here over a week ago, I already instantly felt so comfortable in these courts and knew that I could play some great tennis and I'd be dangerous in the draw."

The 33-year-old from Denmark, a US Open finalist in 2009 and 2014, will face world number 433 Jennifer Brady in the third round on Friday.

Wozniacki, whose last appearance at the US Open came in 2019, was handed a wild card into this year's tournament.

After battling to take a hard-fought first set, Wozniacki held two match points on Kvitova's serve at 5-4 in the second set.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova dug deep to hold and the set went with serve before Wozniacki sealed the tie-break 7/5.

© 2023 AFP