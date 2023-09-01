Man City splash out on Wolves midfielder Nunes

London (AFP) – Manchester City signed Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves in a £53 million ($67 million) deal ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Nunes did not train with Wolves earlier this week in a bid to convince the Molineux club to sell him to City after the transfer appeared in danger of collapsing.

The 25-year-old finally got his wish to join City after the treble winners improved their offer.

He agreed a five-year contract with City and admitted he can't wait to work with boss Pep Guardiola.

"I'm so happy to be joining Manchester City, the champions of Europe and a club I've admired for a long time," Nunes said.

"The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn't turn down.

"I've learned so much during my season at Wolves and I'm excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me.

"I'm really excited to get going, meet the fans and hopefully be a part of plenty more success at City."

Guardiola moved to Nunes after selling England Under-21 international Cole Palmer to Chelsea earlier on Friday and losing Kevin De Bruyne for several months due to a hamstring injury.

The City boss signed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic for £30 million in the close-season after long-serving star Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona.

Guardiola, whose side are chasing a fourth successive Premier League title, also brought in Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for £77 million.

Nunes became Wolves' record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38 million last year.

He made 41 appearances for Wolves last season and played in the World Cup in Qatar.

City midfielder Tommy Doyle, 21, heads the other way, joining the Wolves on a season-long loan with the option to make the switch permanent next year.

