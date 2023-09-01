Man Utd sign Turkey keeper Bayindir from Fenerbahce

London (AFP) – Manchester United signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce on Friday in a deal worth a reported £4.3 million ($5.3 million).

Bayindir agreed a four-year contract with the Premier League club, who have the option of a further 12 month extension.

The 25-year-old will serve as cover for United's first choice keeper Andre Onana following Dean Henderson's move to Crystal Palace this week.

When Bayindir makes his United debut, he will become the first Turk to play for the Old Trafford outfit.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," Bayindir said.

"I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

"I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon."

Bayindir has made 166 appearances in his career, with 53 clean-sheets.

He joined Fenerbahce from Ankaragucu in 2019 and was a key player last season as they won the Turkish Cup and finished second in the Super Lig.

"Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers," Manchester United Football Director John Murtough said.

"Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond."

The Bayindir deal completes a close-season of change in the United goalkeeping department.

David de Gea, who made 545 appearances in 12 years with United, left the club after failing to agree a new contract.

Onana arrived from Inter Milan for £47.2 million, joining forces with United boss Erik ten Hag, who also coached the Cameroonian at Ajax.

