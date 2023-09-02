Seamer Ferguson to captain New Zealand in Bangladesh

Wellington (AFP) – Seamer Lockie Ferguson will captain New Zealand for the first time on the international stage during their three-match 50-overs tour of Bangladesh, his team was announced Saturday.

The 32-year-old will skipper the Black Caps in Bangladesh at the end of September following their current white ball games in England.

"Lockie is an experienced bowler and this is an opportunity for him to really lead from the front with not just the bowling group but the team as a whole," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

Ferguson gained experience captaining the Black Caps in tour wins against English county sides Worcestershire and Gloucestershire last month.

He will lead against Bangladesh with New Zealand's regular one-day captain Kane Williamson and stand-in skipper Tom Latham both absent.

Williamson is recovering from a knee injury while Latham is among a group of senior players who will miss the games in Bangladesh to prepare for the 50-overs World Cup in India, starting in October.

Latham, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee are all rested.

Star bowler Trent Boult is in the New Zealand squad for the ODI games in England and Bangladesh after nearly a year's absence while playing in domestic T20 leagues in Australia, the United States and India.

