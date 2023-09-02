'Spectacular atmosphere' as Real Madrid close new Bernabeu roof for first time

Madrid (AFP) – Real Madrid played under a closed roof for the first time at their renovated Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Saturday, debuting the new feature during a 2-1 win over Getafe.



With rain forecast in the Spanish capital, Madrid closed the retractable roof ahead of the game, their first at home this season.

"It's a spectacular atmosphere, there's something new," Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"I think the fans pushed a lot today, it's a much more enclosed atmosphere.

"You can feel that the fans pushed -- it's going to be a very important help and it was today."

Jude Bellingham netted in the 95th minute to ensure leaders Madrid maintained their 100 percent record in La Liga after four games.

Former Madrid striker Borja Mayoral put Getafe ahead but Joselu levelled just after the break and Los Blancos turned the screw until they eventually found the breakthrough.

"(The Bernabeu is) impressive, empty it's incredible and when it's filled with our fans, even more so," said Joselu after the game watched by 67,000 spectators.

"The stadium is beautiful, one of the most beautiful in the world. It's the best stadium -- and the fans are (the best) too."

Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz was also impressed by the work done at the Bernabeu.

"It's crazy, it's crazy," said Diaz. "On top of a stadium it will be a museum."

Works at the Santiago Bernabeu are expected to be finished in December, having started in 2019.

