Erasmus ignoring 'hoo-haa' of Bok 7-1 replacements uproar

Paris (AFP) – South Africa's director or rugby Rassie Erasmus was "surprised but not really bothered" by the furore surrounding his decision to name seven forwards and only one back on the replacements' bench for their World Cup warm-up win over New Zealand at Twickenham.

South Africa changed seven of their eight-man pack after 47 minutes against New Zealand

The Boks hammered the All Blacks 35-7 after making a mass change in the pack after 47 minutes with all seven forward replacements coming on together.

Teams usually have a 5-3 split on the bench although it has become more common in recent seasons to see a 6-2.

South Africa's tactic split opinion in the rugby world.

Former Scotland coach Matt Williams said on OTB Rugby podcast that the Boks "are just abusing the bench" while Wallabies coach Eddie Jones praised the move.

"I applaud South Africa for being so bold and courageous in the way they want to play," Jones told reporters. "That is great innovation."

Erasmus, who is no stranger to controversy, insisted that the criticism had not affected the Boks one bit.

"I really didn't pay much attention to it," Erasmus said in an online press conference from his team's training base in Corsica.

"If it was something we did wrong then it would bother me but we followed the rules. I know the laws and protocols very well.

"I'm not being arrogant. It wouldn't help us to take notice of the hoo-hah because we did nothing wrong.

"It's new to people so people like to chat about that."

The Boks boss also pointed out that other teams have taken to having a forward-heavy bench.

"New Zealand had a 6-2 split against us last weekend. Scotland does it, Glasgow does it, lots of teams in the world do it," he said.

"Seven-one is just one forward more.

"It's not something you use week in week out. If we have the opportunity and the best players work in a 7-1 split we will definitely use it.

"Some teams will handle it with a breeze though so it's not for every game."

Erasmus also cast a wary eye at South Africa's opponents Scotland who they meet in Marseille on September 10.

"Gregor (Townsend) is a class coach with good plans. He supports players playing with ball in hand, especially with Finn (Russell) there," said Erasmus.

"Not to make anyone the favourites and underdogs but with Gregor there and with the way Scotland has been playing - they are a good squad - we have to be firing on all cylinders to get through this one."

South Africa also face Tonga, Romania and top-ranked Ireland in Pool B before a likely quarter-final meeting with either France or New Zealand.

