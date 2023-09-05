Serbia laud stricken team-mate after reaching Basketball World Cup semis

Manila (AFP) – Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic paid tribute to team-mate Borisa Simanic, who underwent surgery to remove a kidney at the Basketball World Cup, after beating Lithuania to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic drives to the basket during Serbia's quarter-final win over Lithuania at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila

Serbia won 87-68 as the knock-out phase got underway in Manila but had to play without Simanic, who was hospitalised after being hit by an opposition player's elbow earlier in the competition.

Complications arising from the operation meant he had to have further surgery on Sunday, when one of his kidneys was removed.

Bogdanovic said Simanic addressed the squad before their quarter-final and gave them "amazing energy".

"He said 'Guys, I'm good, don't worry, let's win tonight'," said Bogdanovic, who finished as the game's top scorer with 21 points.

"For him to think about us after everything that happened to him, he united us.

"That's an amazing guy and this is for him."

Bogdanovic put in an all-action performance as Serbia downed a previously unbeaten Lithuania team that went into the game fresh from a win over the United States.

The Serbians took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring Lithuania 25-13 to open up a lead that they never gave back.

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdanovic had 18 points in the first half alone and said his team had to give "300 percent" to win the game.

"It's really important for us as athletes first and then for our country," he said.

"You know how much we love the game of basketball, so we're happy that we're there. We are ready to compete more."

'Sometimes I'm crazy'

Serbia will face either Canada or Slovenia in Friday's semi-finals.

They will be looking for another strong defensive effort after holding Lithuania to just 30 points in the second half.

Filip Petrusev helped his team's effort by coming off the bench to score 17 points and claim six rebounds.

Bogdanovic is emerging as the leader of a team that is without the resting Nikola Jokic, who led the Denver Nuggets to last season's NBA title and was named MVP of the Finals.

"I play a game of basketball on instinct, and sometimes I'm crazy and sometimes I shoot too much, I know," said Bogdanovic.

"Tonight was the way that I hope I play until the end of the tournament."

Lithuania could not repeat the heroics they performed against the United States, who they beat 110-104 in the second round.

Star man Jonas Valanciunas was held to 11 points as Serbia's stifling defence smothered them out of the game.

Lithuania's Tadas Sedekerskis, who led his team in scoring with 14 points, said the win over the US team did not take their minds off the prize.

"We came here to win a medal," he said.

"We knew that if we wanted to do that, we had to beat Serbia today in the quarter-finals.

"The game against the United States, as you can see now, means nothing, just history."

