Wales co-captain Lake fit for Fiji Rugby World Cup opener

Versailles (France) (AFP) – Wales co-captain Dewi Lake said on Tuesday he is fit to face Fiji in their opening Rugby World Cup game this weekend.

Dewi Lake (C) made the first of his nine Wales appearances in 2022

Hooker Lake, 24, suffered a knee injury in August 12's warm-up defeat to England and was a doubt for Sunday's match in Bordeaux.

"I'm very grateful to be sitting here, to the medical staff who got me through the two-three weeks at home and to the coaching staff for selecting me," Lake told reporters.

"A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to get me to this weekend and hopefully it will lead me through into the tournament in good stead," he added.

The temperature near the Atlantic coast on Sunday is set to reach 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Ospreys' Lake played down the role of the heat after a training camp in Turkey earlier this summer.

"I think we did our hard work in Turkey," he said.

"It will affect the opposition as much as us.

"It's something we're prepared for. It's about cracking on with it," he added.

Lake was named alongside regional team-mate Jac Morgan as skipper last month with head coach Warren Gatland set to name his team and captain to play Fiji on Friday.

"The both of us get along well, we're good friends and I'll support him and I'm sure he would do the same," flanker Morgan said.

"We're room-mates out here as well. We bounce off each other well.

"Whatever happens over the weekend we have each others' backs," the 23-year-old added.

