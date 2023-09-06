'Ant-Man' Edwards emerges as US superhero at Basketball World Cup

Manila (AFP) – Anthony "Ant-Man" Edwards doesn't wear a cape but he has emerged as the United States' superhero at the Basketball World Cup.

The 22-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard has played a huge part in the Americans' run to the semi-finals, sparking the attack with his explosive play and leading the team in points scored.

Whether soaring to the rim, sinking shots from three-point range or playing stifling defence with his relentless energy, Edwards is a handful.

The United States will play Germany or Latvia in Friday's semi-finals in Manila and will face a player who US head coach Steve Kerr calls "a guy who we count on to generate offence".

"He's one of those guys who stays confident regardless of what's happening for him and for the team," Kerr said.

"You always know he's going to keep attacking and stay aggressive."

Edwards has scored 104 points in the Americans' six games so far, an average of just over 17 points a game.

The Atlanta native is one of the youngest players in a US squad packed with some of the hottest up-and-coming talent in the NBA.

Edwards was the first overall pick by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft and an All-Star last season.

He has certainly not been short of confidence at the World Cup, playing with fun and freedom in his first international tournament.

"Pressure? No, not at all," he said.

"I love the game of basketball, it's fun for me -- I go out there and do what I love.

"I put in the work every day so it's no pressure at all."

Scoring streaks

Edwards's scoring has often come in streaks at the World Cup, failing to register a single point in the first half of two games.

But when the points come they really come, and Edwards says he hasn't been bothered by the differences between the NBA and the international game.

"I always keep it simple and short," he said.

"For me, it's put the ball in the basket and get a stop."

It was put to Edwards that he might be the man to break Kevin Durant's record of 38 points for the most scored in a single game for the US.

He came close against Lithuania, pouring in 35 in the Americans' only defeat so far in the tournament.

Durant is a two-time NBA Finals MVP who has won three Olympic gold medals but Edwards did not dismiss the possibility of snatching his record.

"He's probably one of the greatest players so that's going to be tough," he said.

"I'm going to try, for sure."

'About the team'

Paolo Banchero, Austin Reaves and Mikal Bridges have all racked up the points for a US team bidding to win the World Cup for a record-extending sixth time.

Edwards was limited to three points in Tuesday's 100-63 quarter-final win over Italy but he made a big contribution in defence.

Kerr has put the priority on teamwork and said watching his players in full flow is "infectious, and then it becomes fun".

"It doesn't matter who scores or who gets the stats, it just becomes about the team," he said.

"And that's when the game is at its peak."

