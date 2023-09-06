Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad

Sydney (AFP) – Australia on Wednesday named the injured quartet of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in a provisional 15-man squad for next month's 50-over cricket World Cup in India.

They face a race to be fit with Australia playing their opening game against the hosts in Chennai on October 8.

Australia's final 15-player squad is due to be confirmed to the ICC by September 28.

Australia's chief selector George Bailey said the quartet were recovering well and could take part three ODI warm-up matches later this month against India.

"All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India," Bailey added.

Cummins is recovering from a fractured hand while Smith (wrist injury), Maxwell (ankle) and Starc (groin) are also sidelined for the current ODI series in South Africa.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

