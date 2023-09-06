Germany end Latvia's Basketball World Cup run to reach semis

Manila (AFP) – Germany ended Latvia's dream run at the Basketball World Cup on Wednesday with a nervy 81-79 win to squeeze into the semi-finals and a clash with the United States.

Germany's Franz Wagner (C) rebounds against Latvia's Andrejs Grazulis (L) during the Basketball World Cup

Debutants Latvia had already beaten defending champions Spain and Tokyo Olympics silver-medallists France on their way to the quarter-finals.

But unbeaten Germany stopped them in their tracks with a hard-fought win in Manila and will now take on the Americans on Friday.

Latvia jumped out to a 10-point lead after only five minutes but Germany pegged them back and led by two at half-time.

The lead repeatedly changed hands but eventually Germany began to press their advantage and they just about held on.

Franz Wagner was Germany's top scorer with 16 points, followed by Andreas Obst (13) and Moritz Wagner (12).

But playmaker Dennis Schroder had a day to forget, scoring only four of his 26 field-goal attempts.

Arturs Zagars was Latvia's top scorer with 24 points, followed by Davis Bertans with 20, which included six three-pointers.

Latvia's loss eliminated them from the race for one of the two Paris Olympic berths available for European teams at the World Cup.

In the day's second quarter-final, Slovenia face Canada with a semi-final matchup against Serbia up for grabs.

