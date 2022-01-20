Springbok Van Rensburg extends Montpellier deal

Nicolaas Janse Van Rensburg (C) won the European Challenge Cup last season

Montpellier (France) (AFP) – South Africa loose forward Nicolaas Janse Van Rensburg has signed a contract extenstion with Montpellier until 2024, the French outfit announced on Thursday.

Van Rensburg, 27, who can play second and back-row, joined the southern side from the Bulls in 2016 before making his Test debut last August.

"I'm very happy that Janse continues his adventure with the club," Montpellier head coach Philippe Saint-Andre said.

"He's a very important player for us who is part of the leaders of the group," he added.

On Sunday, Montpellier host Exeter Chiefs in the European Champions Cup needing a victory against the 2020 winners to reach the last 16.

