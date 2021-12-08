Spurs' clash with Rennes postponed after Covid outbreak: club

London (AFP) – Tottenham's Europa Conference League clash with Rennes on Thursday has been postponed following a severe coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte revealed earlier on Wednesday that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

It had appeared UEFA would insist on the Rennes match going ahead in north London if Tottenham had the minimum number of 13 players available, but the rapid spread of the virus forced a change of plan.

"We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club," a Tottenham statement said.

"Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course.

"Additionally, following discussions with the Health Security Agency and DCMS advisers, the club has been advised to close the first team area of its training centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff.

"All other areas of the training centre remain operational."

It has been reported Tottenham are considering asking for their Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday to be postponed.

After the Brighton game, Tottenham face top-flight fixtures against Leicester on December 16 and Liverpool on December 19.

Conte said on Wednesday that the outbreak had left his squad scared.

"To speak about football today is impossible. The last situation made me very upset," he said.

"The situation is serious. There is a big infection. Again at the end of the session, one player (tested) positive, another staff (member) positive. Tomorrow, who (will it be)?

"Now, for sure, we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don't know what happens."

© 2021 AFP