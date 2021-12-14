Stade Francais lose Nayacalevu but Naivalu stays

Waisea Nayacalevu will leave Stade Francais at the end of season to join Toulon

Paris (AFP) – Fiji international Waisea Nayacalevu is to leave Stade Francais at the end of the season to join Top 14 rivals Toulon, the Mediterranean club announced on Tuesday.

"One of the greatest talents of the Fijian team and the Top 14, the three-quarter Waisea Nayacalevu, is joining Toulon for the next two seasons (+ one optional)", the club said in a statement.

The versatile back joined Stade Francais in 2012, helping them to win the Top 14 in 2015 and the European Challenge Cup two years later.

"This player with exceptional athletic qualities combines the speed, creativity and unparalleled technique of Fijian artists with defensive solidity and a tactical brain recognised and feared at every ground," said Toulon.

The 31-year-old, who has 26 Fiji caps, has played 10 matches for the Parisian club this season, scoring four tries.

Stade Français, who are currently 10th in the Top 14, just ahead of Toulon, have been bouyed, however, by news that Australian three-quarter Sefanaia Naivalu has extended his contract for an extra two years until 2024.

"Soon to return and for two more seasons. Sefanaia Naivalu extends (his stay) in the capital," tweeted Stade Francais.

A key player last season, when he featured in 18 matches, the 29-year-old Wallaby international was injured in the first match of this year's Top 14 against Racing 92 and has not played since.

France winger Arthur Retiere, meanwhile, confirmed that he will be out of action for "a few months" after breaking his ankle in La Rochelle's 20-13 win over Glasgow on Sunday.

Retiere, who has won one cap, was stretchered off in the 24th minute when he was tackled by centre Sione Tuipulotu.

"It's back to the stands for a few months," the 24-year-old tweeted on Monday evening.

