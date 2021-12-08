Star centre Ringrose commits himself to Ireland with new contract

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will be an 'influential figure' says Performance Director David Nucifora after the Leinster star signed a new three year contract

Dublin (AFP) – Garry Ringrose will be "an influential figure over the coming years" for both Leinster and Ireland said Irish Rugby Football Union's (IRFU) High Performance director David Nucifora after the centre signed a new three-year contract on Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

The talented 26-year-old has had his share of injuries since making his Test debut in 2016 but is now one of the first names in Andy Farrell's starting XV when fit.

The 37-times capped Ringrose -- who scored a try against England when Ireland sealed only their third Five/Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018 -- has formed effective partnerships with both Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki.

"Garry has had a tough road with injuries since the World Cup in Japan but he is a top international player who delivers big performances for Ireland and Leinster," Nucifora said in an Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) statement.

"He will be an influential figure at both national and provincial level over the coming years."

Ringrose -- who was outstanding in Ireland's three November Test victories which extended their winning run to eight -- said "it was an exciting time" to be involved with Leinster and Ireland.

"Delighted to sign for another three years," he said.

"Both squads have ambition to be competing for silverware every year and I'm motivated to do whatever I can to contribute."

© 2021 AFP