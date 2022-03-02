Star designer Rousteing sends love to Ukraine at Paris Fashion Week

Rousteing said he had donated to the UN refugee agency 'in order to feel a little less helpless'

Paris (AFP) – Superstar French designer Olivier Rousteing admitted he felt uncomfortable presenting his latest collection for Balmain at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday in view of the war in Ukraine.

"It's hard to feel right about focusing on runways and clothes, as we listen with a heavy heart to the latest news," Rousteing wrote to his 7.6 million followers on Instagram.

He used a desert scene in the yellow-and-blue of Ukraine for the image.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainians. We are inspired by their dignity, resilience and devotion to freedom," he added.

Rousteing, 36, has been artistic director at Balmain for more than a decade and is known for his close collaboration with Kim Kardashian.

He also starred in a Netflix documentary about the search for his biological parents.

Rousteing said he had donated to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, "in order to feel a little less helpless".

"I would invite anyone else who shares my concerns to consider making their own donation. We are together for freedom," he wrote.

