Strange world: The week's offbeat news

Crazy for love: A lovelorn Scottish jet-skiier has been locked up for crossing the Irish Sea to see his girlfriend

Our weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world:

- Cross every ocean -

Scots may not be known as great romantics, but Dale McLaughlan has changed all that.

With all but locals barred from the Isle of Man because of the virus, the lovesick 28-year-old bought a jet-ski in Scotland.

Though only a novice, he rode it 40 kilometres (25 miles) across the notoriously rough Irish Sea to see his girlfriend on the island, halfway between Britain and Ireland.

By the time McLaughlan -- who can't swim -- snook ashore he had only a few minutes of fuel left after the arduous four-hour crossing. Soaked to the skin, he then walked 24 kilometres to her house.

But his illegal entry, and a night on the town with his girlfriend afterwards, did not amuse the judge. McLaughlan will spend Christmas behind bars while his lady love has been put into quarantine.

- Blowing up Trump -

Americans are being given the chance to take our their frustration with Donald Trump by blowing up the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

The New Jersey resort, where the US President began his failed gambling empire, is auctioning off the right to press the button to reduce the casino to rubble for charity.

"Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out," said Mayor Marty Small, clearly relishing the gesture.

Trump's opulent Atlantic City casinos filed for bankruptcy in 2004, 2009 and for a final time in 2014.

But that didn't stop the president boasting that "the money I took out of there was incredible."

- Pirates of the Caribbean -

In Venezuela, where a third of the population are going hungry, Christmas has come early for impoverished fishermen of Guaca on the Caribbean coast.

Treasure has been washing up on their remote cove, with villagers finding gold rings and jewellery in the sand.

And petrol shortages mean the locals had it all to themselves. But rumours of a vast pirate horde have been dampened. The loot is decidedly modern and was likely lost or dumped by smugglers or drug traffickers.

But it did allow sardine fisherman Jose Campos to buy rice and flour for his family from the $125 he made, the largest sum he has ever held in his hand.

- Aussie Christmas -

After a koala added itself to the decorations on a Christmas tree last week, another Australian family had an unexpected Yuletide visitor.

A deadly copperhead snake slipped in among the presents under the Richardson family's tree at Glenlusk in Tasmania.

Their daughter Ella, 13 -- who had repeatedly asked for a snake for Christmas was "stoked" -- saying "Santa finally came through with the goods".

But mother Felicity wasn't having any of it after she trapped it with a saucepan. "I don't think so buddy!"

- Pope's mortal sin -

Football-mad Pope Francis, a lifelong fan of Buenos Aires team San Lorenzo, has committed the unpardonable sin -- in Argentina -- of becoming a member of rival club Boca Juniors, once home to Maradona.

Boca president Jorge Ameal posted pictures of Francis receiving his membership card at the Vatican as a present to thank him for supporting a network of education centres.

The pope, however, has no plans to switch allegiance from the club his father played basketball for. Even he is not above the Argentinian commandment that you can change anything except your football team.

