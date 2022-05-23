Stress and nerves too much for Pereira to win PGA title

Chile's Mito Pereira hangs his head on the 18th green after a closing double bogey in Sunday's final round that cost him a victory at the PGA Championship

Tulsa (United States) (AFP) – Chile's Mito Pereira led or shared the lead after every hole except the one that mattered most in Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship in an epic major collapse.

Clinging to a one-stroke lead on the 18th tee at Southern Hills, Pereira drove into the water and closed with a double bogey, tossing away a chance for a victory in only his second major start.

"I was really nervous," Pereira said. "I tried to handle it a little bit but it's really tough. I thought I was going to win on 18, but it is what it is. We'll have another one."

Pereira's final fade left Americans Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris to decide the title in a playoff, which Thomas won to capture his second major title while Pereira finished on five-over par 75 to share third on 276 with American Cameron Young, one painful shot out of the playoff.

"It's not how I wanted to end up this week, but really good result," Pereira said.

"I thought I was nervous on the third day but the fourth day was terrible. This morning was tough.

"I don't know. I just played it through and actually had a one-shot lead on 18 and that was pretty good and sad to hit it in the water."

The 27-year-old from Santiago battled all day. He began with a three-stroke lead, squandered it, rebuilt it, squandered it again and grabbed the lead alone again.

"I played really good golf three days," he said. "Get a little bit of experience for this fourth in the final group on a tough course.

"You have to hit it well. If not, you're going to shoot 5-over. I just didn't hit it really well. Next time, I'll just be a little bit more prepared."

Thomas trimmed his lead to one with a birdie at the 17th.

"You're in such a stressful situation," Pereira said. "I mean, everything can change. Just got to learn how to do it better. Keep like training for it. I just played it through but was a tough day."

Pereira missed his own birdie putt from just outside 12 feet at the 17 before his closing meltdown.

"If I would have made that, it was a little different, but still, I have to (be able to) do par on 18 to win a major," Pereira said.

Pereira was just off the green with his third at 18 and failed to hole out from 22 feet for bogey to salvage a playoff spot.

"Walking down 18, I was like ashamed to be in that position. But on the other side, just happy to be there.

"I finished third on my first major this year. I think I have to really just hold to that."

