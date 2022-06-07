Struggling Angels fire Joe Maddon: team

Joe Maddon of the Los Angeles Angels has been fired, the club confirmed

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday in the wake of the team's 12th straight defeat.

Advertising Read more

The Angels said in a statement on Twitter that Maddon had been "relieved of his duties" and would be replaced by assistant coach Phil Nevin.

The dismissal comes after the Angels were beaten 1-0 at home by the Boston Red Sox on Monday -- the team's 12th consecutive loss.

The Angels' season has nosedived over the past month, with the team falling to 27-29 just weeks after leading the American League West 24-13 on May 15.

The 68-year-old Maddon was in the final year of his contract and his departure ends a long association with the Angels.

Maddon spent 30 years with the organisation between 1975 and 2005, taking on a variety of roles after failing to make it as a major league player.

He later left to take up coaching jobs with the Tampa Bay Rays, and subsequently joined the Chicago Cubs in 2014, helping the team end its 108-year wait for a World Series crown in 2016.

He rejoined the Angels in 2019 with the brief of helping return the team to the playoffs.

However despite an increasingly star-studded roster led by superstar Mike Trout and Japanese two-way threat Shohei Ohtani, the Angels have failed to reach the postseason with Maddon at the helm.

© 2022 AFP