Swede Hector sweeps to giant slalom win in Slovenia

Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) (AFP) – Swede Sara Hector claimed her second win of the season in Saturday's World Cup giant slalom in the Slovenian ski resort of Kranjska Gora.

Hector posted the fastest time in both runs to finish 0.96sec ahead of France's Tessa Worley with Italy's Marta Bassino third at 1.32 sec.

US star Mikaela Shiffrin holds the overall lead in the women's alpine skiing World Cup rankings despite finishing seventh, 2.05sec off the pace in the event which replaced the one cancelled in Maribor because of lack of snow.

The 29-year-old Hector claimed her fourth consecutive podium and moves ahead of Shiffrin in the World Cup giant slalom standings.

Shiffrin, who missed the race in Linz, Austria after testing positive for coronavirus, has a 135-point advantage in the overall standings on Slovak Petra Vlhova, who trailed in 15th at 2.55sec.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, in action after recovering from Covid-19, posted the fifth best time in both runs.

Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia failed to earn any points on the day after the Italian missed the cut for the second run and is third in the overall standings, 209 points behind Shiffrin.

Two-time world champion in the discipline Worley claimed her second consecutive podium less than a month before she bids for her first Olympic medal in Beijing from February 4-20.

