Swiatek brushes past Sabalenka to win Stuttgart final

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the final of the WTA Stuttgart tournament on Sunday

Stuttgart (Germany) (AFP) – World number one Iga Swiatek won her fourth consecutive WTA title this year as she swept aside Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to win the Stuttgart final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old picked up her 23rd straight victory to add Stuttgart to her collection after her title wins in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami this year.

Swiatek was relentless, breaking Sabalenka's serve twice in the opening set, then greeting every point won with a clenched fist of celebration to seal a 6-2, 6-2 win.

She threw her racquet in the air with joy and held up four fingers for each of her titles in 2022 after breaking Sabalenka's serve in the final game to convert her third championship point.

