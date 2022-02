Tearful Del Potro loses comeback at Argentina Open

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro waves to fans before his comeback defeat at the Argentina Open on Tuesday

Buenos Aires (AFP) – Argentine great Juan Martin del Potro made a losing return to tennis after a two-and-a-half-year injury absence on Tuesday, beaten in straight sets by compatriot Federico Delbonis in the Argentina Open.

In what was expected to be one of Del Potro's final appearances before retiring, the 33-year-old former US Open champion appeared to be overcome with emotion as Delbonis wrapped up a 6-1, 6-3 victory in 1hr 23min.

Del Potro wiped away tears as he prepared to serve what would turn out to be the final game of the match.

After Delbonis completed the victory, Del Potro embraced his opponent at the net before waving to the crowd on the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club's Guillermo Vilas court.

Del Potro signalled at the weekend he plans to retire soon after this week’s tournament, describing his comeback as "more a farewell than a return".

He was given a loud ovation as he walked on court by a packed crowd on Tuesday but was unable to deliver what would have been a fairytale win.

After taking the opening game with a break of serve, Del Potro was hampered by his lack of mobility thereafter, with Delbonis rattling off three breaks of serve to win the first set in 33 minutes.

Del Potro put up stronger resistance in the second set, but was ultimately overpowered by Delbonis.

Tuesday's defeat was Del Potro's first event since fracturing his kneecap in June 2019 at Queen's in London.

Del Potro, who beat Roger Federer in the 2009 US Open final, said his knee troubles had left him "living a nightmare" with four surgeries seeing his world ranking slip to 757.

