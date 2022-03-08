Ten arrested over Mexico football brawl

Supporters of the Mexican football team Atlas fight with fans of home team Queretaro during a game March 5, 2022

Mexico City (AFP) – Ten men have been arrested in Mexico over a brawl between rival football fans that broke out during a game last weekend and left 26 people injured, prosecutors said Tuesday.

These 10 are suspected of attempted manslaughter, violence at a sports event and defending criminal activity, said a statement from the prosecutor's office in the city of Queretaro.

The fight broke out just after the hour mark of Saturday's game between the home team Queretaro and Atlas in the top division of Mexican football.

As some fans, including families with children, tried to escape the violence, the clashes spilled out onto the field of play, sending players running for cover.

The game was called off and the football league suspended Sunday's remaining matches.

Of the 26 people hurt and hospitalized, 19 have been released so far.

A judge issued arrests warrants Monday night for several dozen people who were suspected of taking part in the melee and identified through news footage and social media images.

The judge also authorized searches of these suspects' homes, and investigators found 82 jerseys with the Queretaro insignia, four pairs of athletic shoes -- some stained with blood -- and 22 cell phones among other items.

The fight started when Queretaro fans invaded and attacked a section of the stands were Atlas supporters were seated.

Owners of teams in the first division league were to meet Tuesday discuss the violence that marred the game.

