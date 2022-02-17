Tesla's Musk condemned for Hitler tweet as he rips US regulator

Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused a US regulator of trying to muzzle his speech while he also came under fire for a tweet that compared Canadian leader Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler

New York (AFP) – Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk courted dual controversies Thursday, accusing a US regulator of trying to stifle his speech while drawing condemnation for comparing Canada's leader to Hitler.

In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan, attorneys for Musk, a longtime critic of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accused the agency of propagating "endless unfounded investigations" into the Tesla boss and his company.

"The SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government," Spiro said.

Nathan oversaw a 2018 agreement in which Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million to settle SEC charges that Musk defrauded investors with false claims on Twitter about a possible go-private transaction that was quickly aborted.

The settlement also imposed strict rules on Musk's use of social media, requiring pre-approval from Tesla counsel over statements with key financial information.

The letter to Nathan from attorney Alex Spiro also accused the SEC of dragging its feet in distributing the $40 million to investors, while it has cracked down on Musk's use of social media.

The letter comes 10 days after Tesla disclosed that it received an SEC subpoena seeking information on the company's compliance with the 2018 agreement.

Meanwhile, Jewish groups lambasted Musk for a now-deleted tweet he attached to a news story on cryptocurrency transactions that supported protests in Canada against vaccine mandates.

The transactions have been deemed illegal under emergency orders enacted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau," said Musk's tweet, which included a photo of Adolf Hitler. "I had a budget."

Anti-Defamation League Chief Executive Jonathan Greenblatt blasted the statement, calling comparisons to Hitler "inappropriate and offensive," and saying Musk should delete the statement.

The American Jewish Committee said the Tesla chief "must apologize immediately," adding that comparing Trudeau to a "genocidal dictator who murdered millions is not an appropriate way to criticize policies."

Robert Kennedy Jr., a leading anti-vaccine figure, apologized last month after being condemned for comments at a rally that invoked the Holocaust.

