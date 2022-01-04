Thakur's maiden five wicket haul puts South Africa on back foot

Indian bowler Shardul Thakur's first five wicket Test haul gave his side the upper hand as South Africa struggled to 191 for seven 11 runs behind the tourists first innings total at tea on the second day of the second Test

Johannesburg (AFP) – Shardul Thakur claimed his first five-wicket haul in Test matches as India fought back on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday.

Thakur took five for 43 as South Africa struggled to 191 for seven at tea in reply to India's 202 all out.

Thakur, bowling at brisk medium-pace on a responsive pitch, twice broke promising partnerships by the South Africans and then followed up by dismissing the more dominant partner as well.

South African captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen put on 74 for the second wicket and seemed to be taking control after surviving a challenging first hour against the bowling of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

But then Thakur had Elgar caught behind for 28 and Petersen caught at second slip for an impressive 62.

He added a third wicket when Rassie van der Dussen was caught behind for one in the last over before lunch.

Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne, South Africa's last two recognized batsmen, added 60 for the fifth wicket before both fell to Thakur.

Verreynne was trapped leg before wicket for 21.

Bavuma went to his second half-century of the series off only 59 balls, but on 51 he glanced the next ball from Thakur down the leg side for wicketkeeper Risabh Pant to take a diving catch.

