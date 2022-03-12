Thousands in Florence gather to hear Zelensky, protest war

The rally was organised by the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella

Florence (Italy) (AFP) – Thousands of people gathered in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday to show their support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appearing via videolink.

The square outside the Santa Croce basilica became a sea of rainbow peace flags peppered with blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine's national flag.

In an address shown on a big screen, Zelensky told the crowd his country was under bombardment "24 hours a day", targeting schools, hospitals and residential areas, "even churches, even squares like yours".

According to an Italian translation, he said 79 children had been killed in the conflict so far, saying Europe must "not forget".

The demonstration was organised by Florence mayor Dario Nardella, also president of the Eurocities network of more than 200 cities across 38 countries.

In France meanwhile, several hundred people gathered in Paris and in several other French cities to show their support for Ukraine and to denounce the Russian invasion.

In the latest protests, many demonstrators carried blue and yellow badges, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Some placards called for a boycott of Russian oil and gas.

More than 40,000 people turned out across France last weekend, including 16,000 in Paris.

© 2022 AFP