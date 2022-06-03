Three things on French Open finalist Iga Swiatek

Paris (AFP) – Iga Swiatek has taken the WTA Tour by storm this season, rising to world number one on the back of 34 straight wins and five successive titles and will face Coco Gauff in Saturday's French Open final.

Here, AFP Sport looks at three things about the Polish youngster:

Sporting genes

-- Swiatek has sporting pedigree in her family, as her father Tomasz was a rower who competed at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Tomasz was part of the Poland quadruple sculls team, finishing seventh, but wanted his daughter to focus on an individual sport.

Iga followed in her father's footsteps by competing at last year's Tokyo Games, and although she did not win a medal, she enjoyed the experience.

"Living in an Olympic Village was really unforgettable and even though it's totally different than anything I've ever experienced on (the) tennis tour, I wouldn't change it. It was great," she wrote on Instagram.

Her sister Agata also had dreams of becoming a professional tennis player, but suffered from a series of injuries.

Bookworm

-- The world's best player is a keen reader and has been turning the pages during her Roland Garros run.

"It was a hard one to digest because it's about basically the purpose of life," she said of reading "21 Lessons for the 21st Century", a New York Times bestseller by Yuval Noah Harari. "I took a lot in terms of like kind of broadening my horizons."

Swiatek has since started Alexandre Dumas' "The Three Musketeers", but perhaps her focus is now more on her tennis.

"Not (finished it) yet. It's going slowly."

Music lover

-- The 21-year-old listens to classic rock tracks by bands Led Zeppelin, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam and AC/DC before matches.

She enjoys "alternative music, jazz, soul and pop" in her spare time and has said the only genre yet to get her attention is rap.

"I use music to kind of have something that's going to get my brain busy and relaxed before the match," said Swiatek. "But also when I want to be more energetic, it really helps me."

