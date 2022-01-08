Thumbs down: NBA fines Randle $25,000 for profanity

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for using profanity repeatedly in media interviews this past week

New York (AFP) – New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for using profanity, in part to explain his meaning behind a "thumbs down" signal to home spectators for booing.

The NBA penalized Randle for "the egregious use of profane language during media interviews" after a Wednesday practice and again Thursday after his gesture late in New York's 108-105 home victory over Boston.

In the latter incident, Randle made the gesture to fans after a fourth quarter basket for booing the Knicks early in their comeback triumph.

After the game, Randle told reporters in expletive-enlivened fashion he made the gesture to tell spectators to be quiet.

On Friday, Randle posted an apology on Instagram, saying he "should have handled things differently."

After the Wednesday workout, Randle used harsh words to rebuke critics, saying he did not care what they said.

Randle, 27, was named the NBA's Most Improved Player last season.

The Knicks share ninth in the Eastern Conference with Washington at 19-20.

New York lost in the first round of last season's playoffs after missing the post-season for the prior seven seasons. The Knicks have won only one playoff series since 2000.

