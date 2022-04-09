Tiger struggles to 78 -- his worst-ever Masters round

Tiger Woods walks off the 13th green after making a birdie in Saturday's third round of the 86th Masters

Augusta (United States) (AFP) – Tiger Woods struggled through pain and fatigue to his worst-ever Masters round on Saturday, firing a six-over par 78 in the third round of the 86th Masters.

Advertising Read more

Woods continued his incredible comeback 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash, but finished with bogeys at 16 and 17 and a double bogey at the 18th.

The 15-time major champion finished 54 holes at Augusta National on seven-over 223 and walked off the course 18 strokes adrift of leader Scottie Scheffler.

The worst prior Masters round for Woods was a 77 he shot in the third round of his 1996 Masters debut as an amateur.

Woods was hospitalized for weeks and unable to walk for months after a February 2021 rollover car crash before battling his way back through rehabilitation to end a 17-month hiatus this week, fighting off pain with every step over hilly Augusta National.

Striding through a stamina test over the 7,510-yard layout, the 46-year-old legend played 18 holes for a third consecutive day for the first time since the accident.

© 2022 AFP