Tom Brady un-retires, says he will return to NFL Bucs

He's back: Superstar quarterback Tom Brady says he's returning to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two months after announcing his retirement

Miami (AFP) – Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said Sunday he has changed his mind about retirement and will return to the NFL next season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertising Read more

Brady won six titles in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, moved the Bucs in 2020 and led them to a championship.

But Tampa Bay lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in January in the playoffs and Brady announced his retirement last month.

Now superstar quarterback Brady, who turns 45 in August, says he wants at least one more chance at a championship.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady said in a social media posting. "That time will come. But it's not now.

"I love my teammates and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business."

The Buccaneers simply posted a video of Brady on Twitter with the message: "He's baaackkkk."

The move comes in time for the Buccaneers to adjust their free agency and NFL Draft plans to allow for the legendary signal caller to be back in uniform and not a major vacancy to fill.

The retirement didn't last long after taking days to become confirmed in the first place.

After days of speculation and reports that Brady was going to hang up his cleats for the last time, the husband of model Gisele Bundchen confirmed his retirement plans on February 1, saying then he no longer felt he could commit to American football.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady wrote last month in saying what proved to be a temporary farewell on social media.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

But the player hailed as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) has found what needs his attention the most is his desire to try and win another title with the Buccaneers.

© 2022 AFP