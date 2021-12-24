Top 14 resumes after a coronavirus-hit Christmas

Matthieu Jalibert, left, got the better of France team-mate Antoine Dupont when Bordeaux-Begles beat Toulouse in the last round, but Dupont, who has signed a new contract, is having a better Christmas than Jalibert, who is isolating after a Covid test

Paris (AFP) – The Top 14 resumes on Sunday after a European break with clubs battling coronavirus outbreaks that threaten to disrupt the programme and also trying to fit a family Christmas into their plans.

Advertising Read more

Stade Francais have adjusted their travel plans for their visit to second-placed Toulouse on Sunday to accommodate Santa.

The Parisians are allowing their squad to have a family Christmas and will fly down to southwest France on the morning of the game.

"We'll have a very short night's sleep," said coach Gonzalo Quesada. "We take the plane very early in the morning."

He lamented "preparations that are necessarily a little strange with Christmas."

Playing at home may allow Toulouse players a more relaxed Christmas.

"We'll take the 24th and 25th off and get together on the morning of the 26th for the match," Toulouse fullback Thomas Ramos said in an interview posted on the club website.

Toulouse are among the French clubs who are coming off a week's rest after Covid-19 played havoc with last weekend's European fixtures.

Only Castres, who lost away to Munster in the Champions Cup, and Lyon who won at Scarlets on Friday in the Challenge Cup, played their scheduled games.

The problems have continued this week.

League leaders Bordeaux-Begles announced on Wednesday they had several cases of Covid-19. On Friday, their France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert posted on Instagram that he was isolating and would miss the match in Toulon on Monday, if it goes ahead.

The uncertainty over that game has had a knock-on impact on the programme. To ensure it has a game in the prime-time slot on Monday night, the league pushed the encounter between fifth-placed La Rochelle and Lyon, who are fourth, back two hours.

Meanwhile, Racing 92 on Thursday said they had, like Bordeaux-Begles, cancelled training the day before after several players tested positive.

The Parisians, who are eighth after a run of three straight league losses, are due to host ninth-placed Pau on Monday.

For Toulouse, the picture is rosier. They unwrapped their Christmas presents a day early when they announced on Friday that their co-captains, world player of the year Antoine Dupont and fellow French international Julien Marchand, had extended their contracts.

Toulouse, the defending champions, lost at Bordeaux-Begles in their last match to cede first place, but are just two points behind their conquerers.

'Far more fans'

Toulouse face Stade in a meeting between the two clubs with the most French titles and called the Top14 'Classico'.

For the first time in two years, the hosts have opted to move a home Top14 game from their Ernest Wallon ground to the 33,000 Stadium de Toulouse, home of the local football club.

"These are big matches we like to play with far more fans and a bigger atmosphere," said Ramos. "We look forward to a full stadium."

Montpellier, who have won five straight to climb to third in the table face last place Biarritz on Monday afternoon and could profit when the two teams immediately below them, Lyon and La Rochelle face off in the evening.

La Rochelle will be playing their first match since back row forward Kevin Gourdon announced on Tuesday that he was retiring at 31 because of a heart problem.

The last of his 221 appearances for the club was in their home game against Pau at the end of November.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Sunday

Perpignan v Castres (1500), Brive v Clermont (1700), Toulouse v Stade Francais (2005)

Monday

Biarritz v Montpellier (1800), Racing 92 v Pau (1800), La Rochelle v Lyon (2005), Toulon v Bordeaux Begles (2005)

© 2021 AFP