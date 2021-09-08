Trump to provide commentary for Holyfield-Belfort fight

Former US president Donald Trump is to provide commentary for the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort bout in Florida

Former US president Donald Trump will provide commentary for the upcoming fight between former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and Brazilian mixed martial arts star Vitor Belfort, the digital channel that will stream the bout announced on Wednesday.

"I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside," Trump said in a statement released by FITE TV. "You won't want to miss this special event."

The main commentary for the bout will be on the HBO channel, but viewers who pay $49.99 can opt to listen on FITE to Trump, who will be joined by his son Don Jr.

The 58-year-old Holyfield will fight Belfort at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, after former boxing great Oscar De La Hoya was forced to step aside after testing positive for Covid-19.

The bout, which is being held on the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington, was originally scheduled to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It was moved to Florida after California boxing authorities refused to sanction the fight between Belfort and Holyfield -- who will be a month shy of his 59th birthday on fight night.

Holyfield hasn't fought since 2011, but he had signed to fight Kevin McBride earlier this year -- with a possible future fight against his old nemesis Mike Tyson on the horizon.

After the proposed McBride fight failed to materialize, Holyfield posted on Instagram in August that he'd been "training hard for months."

"I promise my fans I will step back in the ring at least one more time before I lay my gloves to rest for good," he said.

Trump is no stranger to boxing, having hosted a number of fights at his former Atlantic City casinos.

