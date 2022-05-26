Tsistipas struggles past world number 134 at French Open

Paris (AFP) – Fourth seed and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas needed another epic performance to reach the French Open third round on Thursday, beating world number 134 and qualifier Zdenek Kolar of the Czech Republic in four sets.

The Greek star saved four set points in the fourth set tiebreaker to beat Kolar 6-3, 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (9/7) in a little over four hours.

On Tuesday, Tsitsipas had to come back from two sets down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti in the first round.

Kolar, 25, was playing in his maiden Grand Slam having tried and failed 16 times to qualify.

Tsitsipas will face Sweden's Mikael Ymer for a place in the last 16.

"He drove me crazy," said Tsitsipas. "It was really frustrating because he got behind every ball.

"Mr Kolar did not make it easy."

© 2022 AFP