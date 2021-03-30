Tunisia jails 'conman' rapper Swagg Man

Tunisian-French rapper Swagg Man, sentenced to five years in jail in Tunisia for fraud and money laundering, is seen in this March 2019 picture at the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event in Beverly Hills, California

Advertising Read more

Tunis (AFP)

Tunisian-French rapper Swagg Man, known for Louis Vuitton logos tattooed on his bald head, has been sentenced to five years in jail for fraud and money laundering, the judiciary said Tuesday.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Iteb Zaibet and was born in Nice, became an internet celebrity as well as on television in both countries.

Convicted on Monday, he has been detained since his arrest in Tunisia in July 2019 in connection with suspect money transfers on a Swiss bank account as well as charges of defrauding social media fans.

A Tunis court also fined him 100,000 dinars ($36,000), after funds of about 17 million dinars ($6 million) in euros and Swiss francs were confiscated from his accounts.

Swagg Man had announced on Instagram that he was raising funds to build a mosque, an orphanage and hotel.

© 2021 AFP