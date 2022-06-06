Twelve players earn exemptions into US Open

American Aaron Wise was among 12 players to claim exemptions into next week's US Open

New York (AFP) – Twelve golfers received exemptions into next week's 122nd US Open through world rankings and a European Tour qualifying series, the US Golf Association announced on Monday.

The additions brought to 91 the total number of fully exempt players in the field for the year's third major, to be played from June 16-19 at The Country Club, in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Americans Aaron Wise and Luke List booked their berths in the field by moving into the top 60 in Monday's latest world rankings.

Wise, who was born in South Africa, finished second to Billy Horschel in last week's US PGA Memorial tournament and rose to 44th in the rankings to qualify for his fourth US Open, his best showing a share of 35th in 2019.

List, a winner in January at Torrey Pines, moved to 59th to make his sixth US Open field. His only top-30 finish in 14 major starts was a sixth-place showing at the 2019 PGA Championship.

Ten players captured spots based on European Tour performances over the past four events.

France's Victor Perez led the list followed in order by New Zealand's Ryan Fox, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen, England's Sam Horsfield, Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg, Finland's Kalle Samooja, Dutchman Wil Besseling, Germany's Yannik Paul, England's Richard Mansell and Germany's Marcel Schneider.

© 2022 AFP