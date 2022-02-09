Uber reports $892 mn Q4 profit, topping expectations

Uber reported better-than-expected results based on growth across its transportation businesses

New York (AFP) – Uber announced $892 million in quarterly profits Wednesday on surging revenues as the ride-hailing firm reported a strong demand recovery following the latest Covid-19 wave.

The San Francisco-based company notched increases across its operations, including its signature ride service, food delivery and freight operations, which saw revenues more than triple from the year-ago levels.

Uber also had gains in monthly active platform consumers, gross bookings and trips compared with the year-ago level.

Revenues jumped 83 percent to $5.8 billion.

"Our results demonstrate just how far we've come since the beginning of the pandemic," said Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi.

"While the Omicron variant began to impact our business in late December, mobility is already starting to bounce back, with gross bookings up 25 percent month-on-month in the most recent week."

Profits were boosted by $1.4 billion in increased value tied to Uber's equity investments. The transportation company lost $968 million in the year-ago period.

Shares jumped 5.8 percent to $42.50 in after-hours trading.

