UK-Iranian woman held since 2016 'on way home': MP

UK-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held since 2016 but has now been handed over to the UK authorities, Iranian state TV said

London (AFP) – Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran since 2016, was on Wednesday handed over to the UK authorities in Tehran, with her local MP in London saying she was on her way home.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on its website that she "has now been handed over to the British government after serving a six-year sentence".

Hopes were raised about the dual nationality UK-Iranian's release after she had her British passport returned to her Tuesday while a UK negotiating team was in Iran.

On Wednesday, her local MP Tulip Siddiq said Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "at the airport in Tehran and on her way home".

There was no immediate confirmation from the UK government, while British media reported that a second dual national, retired engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, was also returning.

The families of both believe they were being held as political prisoners until the UK settled a £400-million ($520-million, 475-million-euro) debt for defence equipment dating back to the time of the Shah of Iran.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told BBC radio on Wednesday she had made it "a priority to ensure that we are paying back the debt that we legitimately owe the Iranian authorities".

But the UK has consciously avoided saying the detention of the pair, and others held in Iran, was linked to the debt.

Truss said the issues were separate, blaming sanctions on Iran for delaying the repayment related to an order of tanks that was cancelled after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the news and data agency, was arrested in Tehran on a visit to family in 2016.

She was sentenced to five years in prison for plotting to overthrow the government.

Last year she was given a further 12-month jail term for taking part in a rally outside the Iranian embassy in London in 2009.

Ashoori was arrested in 2017 and jailed for 10 years on charges of spying for Israel.

Both have strenuously denied the charges, while Ashoori in January began a hunger strike at Tehran's Evin prison.

'Trumped-up charges'

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's chief executive, welcomed the "fantastic news" of the release, saying both were "jailed on trumped-up national security charges".

Another dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori, has been held in Iran since 2017

"The government needs to follow up on Nazanin and Anoosheh's release by immediately renewing its calls for the release of the UK nationals Mehran Raoof and Morad Tahbaz, both of whom are still going through an ordeal all too similar to Nazanin and Anoosheh's," he added.

Mehran Raoof, a labour rights activist, was detained in October 2020 and was being held in solitary confinement, according to Amnesty.

Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British nationality, was arrested alongside other environmentalists in January 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in jail for "conspiring with America".

Dual nationals from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States have also been arrested in similar circumstances.

Richard Ratcliffe staged a hunger strike outside the foreign ministry in London last October after his wife lost her latest appeal, and as government ministers held talks with Iranian counterparts.

She was freed from prison with an electronic tag in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic but had been held in Iran under a form of house arrest ever since.

Ashoori went on hunger strike having failed to see "any progress" in British efforts to bring about his release and "no sign the welfare of hostages held by Iran is a priority of the US, European and UK governments", his daughter Elika Ashoori said.

Campaigners and families of those held have said that the issue of detainees is being forgotten by the West as powers seek to negotiate a revival of the 2015 deal on the Iranian nuclear programme in Vienna.

