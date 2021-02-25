UK seeks UN vote on vaccine equity resolution: diplomats

Britain is pushing for a UN Security Council resolution that would demand improved access to vaccines in conflict-wracked or impoverished countries

United Nations (United States) (AFP)

Britain on Thursday asked the UN Security Council to vote on a resolution on improving the availability of Covid-19 vaccines in conflict-wracked or impoverished countries, diplomats said.

The draft stresses "the urgent need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy" in fighting the pandemic in countries with limited access to vaccines.

The vote will take place over the next 24 hours and the result will be known Friday, the diplomats said.

Negotiations on the wording of the resolution took a week and were slowed by Russia and China, both of which currently have tense relations with Britain.

Britain, which held a ministerial-level meeting at the council on February 17, is hoping for unanimous approval of the resolution, which it sees as calling for greater international unity in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft text seen by AFP "invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies and all those in a position to do so to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need."

It also "calls for the strengthening of national and multilateral approaches and international cooperation (…) in order to facilitate equitable and affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines in armed conflict situations, post-conflict situations and complex humanitarian emergencies."

