Ukraine invasion an attack on freedom: Prince Charles

Prince Charles called Russia's invasion of Ukraine an attack on freedom and democracy

Southend-on-Sea (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an attack on freedom and democracy, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir said on Tuesday, in rare outspoken comments from a senior royal.

Prince Charles, 73, spoke out as he visited Southend-on-Sea, where in October last year local MP David Amess was stabbed to death as he met constituents at a weekly public meeting.

He described Amess' death, for which one man is awaiting trial for murder and terrorism offences, as "an attack on democracy... on open society, on freedom itself".

"We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way," he said in a speech to mark Southend officially gaining city status.

"In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

Last weekend, Charles' eldest son Prince William and his wife Catherine sent a personal message of support to the people of Ukraine.

In a tweet, they recalled meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife in October 2020, and hearing of their "hope and optimism" for the country.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future," they added.

William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, last Friday sent their own message from the United States, where they moved last year after quitting royal life.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine," they wrote on the website of their charitable organisation Archewell, calling Russia's invasion a "breach of international and humanitarian law".

