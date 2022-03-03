'United for peace': MotoGP makes stand over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Making a stand: MotoGP riders pose for a group photo at the Losail International Circuit on Thursday

Doha (AFP) – MotoGP riders posed for their traditional 'back-to-school' photo at the season-opening Qatar MotoGP on Thursday behind a banner proclaiming "United for Peace" in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The image was then shared by several riders on their social networks, including reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo.

Asked at a press conference, Spain's Marc Marquez, who has eight world titles across all classes, said it was crucial a stand was made.

"I don't know how in 2022 we can arrive at this point. As you can see, all of the MotoGP riders are opposed to war," he said.

"All we can do from here is try to support all those people, families and children who are suffering because of this war but that's not enough.

"There are people much more important than us that must stop this," said Marquez.

