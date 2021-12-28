Unvaccinated Colts quarterback Wentz on Covid reserve list

Washington (AFP) – The Indianapolis Colts have placed unvaccinated starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the Covid-19 reserve list as the team chases an NFL wild card playoff berth.

Wentz tested positive for coronavirus, NFL Network reported, although the team did not confirm that.

Under current NFL guidelines, players who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus must isolate for 10 days after a positive test, although the league and the players' union are reportedly close to adopting the new CDC guidelines that call for a reduced isolation period for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

So it was not immediately clear if Wentz would be available for Sunday's key clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With a record of 9-6, the Colts are in the first AFC wild card spot, with New England also at 9-6 and four teams, including the Raiders, within striking distance at 8-7.

Wentz is the 15th player currently on the Covid list for the Colts, who like other NFL teams are grappling with the Omicron variant surge in the United States.

"This is what we prepare for, for hitting adversity like this, things you don't expect but this is probably in the category of something that we could expect and that it would just be a matter of time before it was going to hit us," Colts coach Frank Reich said.

