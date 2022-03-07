Urban climbers scale Paris' highest tower to show solidarity with Ukraine

Paris (AFP) – Two young French urban climbers on Monday scaled the tallest building in Paris with no ropes or specialist equipment in an act of solidarity with Ukraine and the courage of its people in the face of the Russian invasion.

The pair, scaling the building with their bare hands, reached the top of the 210-metre (689-foot) tour Montparnasse in 52 minutes and placed the Ukrainian flag on the facade.

The feat "represents perhaps one percent of the courage which the Ukrainians are displaying right now," said Leo Urban, before embarking on the vertical ascent of the glass and concrete tower in biting winds.

"The message is very simply 'No to War'," added the 28-year-old whose urban climbing exploits are well-known in France, not least thanks to YouTube videos.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine since February 24 was also on the mind of Urban's fellow daredevil Alexis Landot.

"As a Frenchman... we are a bit afraid of what is happening and we want to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainians," the 21-year-old student said.

The pair had to leave their emotions behind in order to successfully complete their vertiginous climb.

"It's not a sprint, it's a marathon, a lot of concentration, you have to go in with a cold mind and a warm body", Landot explained.

Neither of the two men is a newcomer to their dangerous pursuit.

Landot had already conquered the Montparnasse Tower twice in 2021, while Urban climbed the iconic Eiffel Tower with his bare hands last September.

Together, they also climbed the Total Energies tower in the La Defense business district near Paris in September, in the company of their idol, Alain Robert, the "French Spider-Man" who pioneered this high-risk practice.

The Tour Montparnasse has a viewing platform which provides views of the Eiffel Tower and the rest of Paris Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT AFP

For each such ascent, these athletes risk up to one year's imprisonment and a fine of 15,000 euros for "endangering the lives of others".

© 2022 AFP