Urdapilleta kicks Castres closer to Top 14 play-offs

Clermont's Wesley Fofana put the tackle in on Vilimoni Botitu but Castres stretched their unbeaten home record to 20 matches with a 12-0 win

Paris (AFP) – Castres boosted their hopes of a place in the end of season play-offs with a grinding 12-0 win at home to Clermont in round 23 of the French Top 14 on Saturday.

Castres, who have yet to lose at home this season, were unable to cross the paint, but four penalties from Argentinian fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta - two in each half - were enough to secure the victory.

It takes them, for the moment, into third place, four points ahead of La Rochelle who host Perpignan later Saturday, and one point behind Bordeaux-Begles who face leaders Montpellier on Sunday.

The top two advance directly into the semi-finals with the teams finishing third to sixth going into the first round of play-offs.

Defeat leaves Clermont eighth, the minimum for entry into next season's European Champions Cup.

Stade Francais, down in 11th, improved their hopes of a top eight finish with a 21-18 win at home against Pau.

After tries from Adrien Lepegue, Lester Etien, Pierre-Henri Azagoh, the Parisians led 18-6 and were on course for an offensive bonus but Pau hit back with two late tries from fly-half Antoine Hastoy to level at 18-18.

A late penalty from Nicolas Sanchez clinched the win for Stade who moved one point behind Pau who collected a bonus point, and four behind eighth-placed Clermont.

Ninth-placed Toulon will be without the injured Cheslin Kolbe as they attempt to push for a place in the play-offs when they host Toulouse in Saturday's late game.

© 2022 AFP